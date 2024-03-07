Italy’s Duferco invests €10 million to produce green hydrogen in Sicily

Thursday, 07 March 2024 12:28:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Luxembourg-based Duferco Group has announced that it will use the Italian Giammoro plant, located in Sicily, to create a hub dedicated to the production of green hydrogen. Within the scope of Italy’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), the project will help Sicily on its path towards energy independence using renewable sources, with an investment of €10 million, €7.5 million of which will be provided by the PNRR itself.

This project is promoted by Duferco in collaboration with the Italian shipping company Caronte and Nippon Gases Italia, and it aims to produce 100 tons of green hydrogen per year using a 4 MW photovoltaic plant and a 1MW electrolyzer. Not only will the energy obtained feed Duferco’s steel mill, but it will also feed the other industries in the area.

“This Hydrogen Valley” said Antonio Gozzi, president of Duferco, “will contribute to the fulfillment of one of the main European objectives within the scope of the ecological transition.”