Duferco to invest in new beam rolling mill supplied by SMS Group

Tuesday, 01 December 2020 12:00:30 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Luxembourg-based Duferco has announced that German plantmaker SMS Group will supply a new beam rolling mill for its San Zeno Naviglio plant in Brescia in northern Italy within two years.

The investment will amount to €180 million and create 150 new jobs, as SteelOrbis previously reported. The whole rolling mill capacity of the group will reach 1.5 million mt of long products. The new rolling beam will endow Duferco with a very efficient system in the European and Italian markets.

The entire power needs of the new mill will be covered by renewable energy, while it will be the first steel plant to be fully powered by green energy.

“The new beam rolling mill in San Zeno Naviglio will greatly increase our competitiveness. This will be a strong base for a long-term strategy that will combine environmental, social and economic sustainability through technological innovation, maximizing the market opportunities,” Augusto Gozzi, Duferco board member, said.

The new natural gas and hydrogen walking beam furnace will be supplied by the Italian company Forni Industriali Bendotti and will contribute to decarbonizing the production process.