Italy’s Rubiera Special Steel acquires Acp’s Cividate plant

Friday, 22 March 2024 16:58:25 (GMT+3) | Brescia

Italian steelmaker Rubiera Special Steel has won an auction for the acquisition of Accierie Acp’s Cividate plant, which had closed two years ago, according to local Italian media reports.

The objective, explained Federico Galperti, CEO of Rubiera, is to reduce Acp’s former production, which amounted to 400,000 mt of steel, bringing it down to a maximum of 30,000-40,000 but enhancing the quality in order to create special steels intended for niche sectors such as the aerospace and nuclear sectors.

The estimated investment is €10-15 million, with the employment of 50 workers, who could be the former employees of Acp, Galperti said.

Rubiera Special Steel aims to create a 100 percent Italian company that would be a reference point for all its national and international clients, even in the most sophisticated segments. At the moment, the company’s plant located in Casalgrande produces 130,000-140,000 mt of steel per year, with a turnover of €200 million.