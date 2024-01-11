ArcelorMittal rejects Italian government’s takeover of Acciaierie d’Italia

Thursday, 11 January 2024 14:34:37 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Italian government has announced that Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal, which has a 62 percent share in Italian steel producer Acciaierie d’Italia (ADI), has rejected the government’s plan to take a controlling stake in ADI through state-owned investment agency Invitalia, which has the remaining 38 percent stake.

The government stated that Invitalia was ready to inject €320 million in ADI to raise its stake to 66 percent. However, ArcelorMittal is unwilling to make financial and investment commitments, even as a minority shareholder.

Meanwhile, last year Invitalia accused ArcelorMittal of a lack of information and of transparency regarding the economic, equity and financial situation of the company, recent corporate decisions, and missed payments, as SteelOrbis previously reported.