Industry representatives: Only strong industrial fabric in Europe can ensure just green transition

Thursday, 22 February 2024 15:17:27 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

On February 20, representatives spanning almost 20 industrial sectors including steel presented ‘The Antwerp Declaration for a European Industrial Deal’ to Alexander De Croo, prime minister of Belgium, and Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission president. The declaration underlines its green transformation and outlines urgent industry needs to make Europe competitive, resilient, and sustainable in the face of dire economic conditions. The Antwerp Declaration emphasizes the critical importance of clarity, predictability, and confidence in Europe's industrial policy.

The declaration outlines 10 concrete actions, including streamlining legislation, and simplifying the State Aid framework. It calls to transform Europe into a global leader in providing affordable low-carbon energy through strategic partnerships and robust infrastructure, alongside a stronger support for EU projects. It emphasizes the need to ensure raw material self-sufficiency, foster demand for sustainable products, and nurture innovation. The representatives stated that only a strong industrial fabric and strengthened social dialogue in Europe can ensure the green transition is a just transition.

Commenting on the declaration, Axel Eggert, director general of the European Steel Association, said, “We call on the EU institutions to urgently put in place a European Industrial Deal and create an investment-friendly framework for a successful transition,” adding that Europe needs access to affordable clean energy, facilitating investment in decarbonization projects, and a strong trade policy to ensure a level playing field.