EU import quotas for certain steel products already exhausted in new quota period

Thursday, 08 April 2021 16:39:17 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

On April 1, the new quota period started under the EU’s safeguard measures against steel imports, while the quotas were updated on April 6, slightly late because of the Easter holiday. According to the EU Commission data, import quotas on certain steel products for five countries are already exhausted, while the quotas for wire rod and rebar from Russia are in critical condition. The hot rolled coil (HRC) import quota of 162,982 mt for India was already exhausted as of April 1. The country has been the main HRC supplier to the EU lately amid the material shortage in the region. As of April 6, the import HRC volume from India waiting at EU ports is 33,291 mt.

Gas pipe and hollow section import quotas of 43,933 mt and 67,318 mt respectively for Turkey were exhausted as of April 1, while merchant bar and light section import quotas for the same country were exhausted as of April 5. As of April 7, the import merchant bar and light section volume from Turkey waiting at EU ports is 2,490 mt, as SteelOrbis understands.

For Russia, hollow section import quotas of 22,916 mt were exhausted as of April 1, while the import quota for the country regarding wire rod and rebar are in critical condition with the remaining quotas standing at 405 mt and 9,707 mt, respectively, as of April 7.

The safeguard measures which are scheduled to expire on June 30 are being reviewed now to decide whether to extend or not.