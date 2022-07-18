EU associations: Transitional period for EU hydrogen market should be extended

Monday, 18 July 2022 12:37:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In a joint statement of European industrial associations, the European Steel Association (EUROFER) has called on the European Commission (EC) to set out a practical framework for phasing in the EU’s hydrogen market. Besides EUROFER, the signatories also include Hydrogen Europe, Eurogas, CO2 Value Europe and other 13 European associations.

Considering that the lead time for development of renewable electricity generation installations does not coincide with the time needed to construct an electrolyzer and considering the extremely high renewable electricity demand by energy intensive industries, the associations recommend that the EC should prolong the proposed transitional period to at least 2030. The associations also called on the EC to reconsider the proposed restrictions on industrial carbon use and to broaden the definition of possible carbon sources limited by carbon pricing requirements.

“The proposed sunset date (2035) for the use of industrial carbon sources would immediately lead to a halt in carbon capture and utilisation (CCU) investments today. Carbon emissions from fossil sources are set to be reduced gradually by multiple regulatory files, including the EU Emission Trading System, leaving only process-related emissions,” the joint statement said. The associations stated that 13 years is not sufficient to recoup the investment costs for CCU and would therefore discourage investments that enable meaningful recycling and reuse of carbon emissions.