The new tariff proposal by the US can undermine India's competitive edge in exports over rival countries even though the situation remains dynamic to changes possible in bilateral trade negotiations, the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC), an Indian representative body sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Friday, November 27.

The US has proposed 25 percent tariffs on imports from India, with a provision to cap them at 17 percent if the two countries agree to a bilateral trade deal.

"This seeks to take away the competitive advantage we have over our close rivals. The situation is, however, dynamic as negotiations are underway," EEPC president Pankaj Chadha said in the statement.



He said the government's stated position had been that India should secure a competitive advantage over neighbouring and other competing nations under a trade agreement with the US.

"However, when I look at countries such as Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, they are all facing tariffs of around 18 percent. If India is at 17 percent under a trade deal with the US, I am not entirely sure that gives us a significant competitive advantage," Chadha said.

Under the current US tariff structure, Bangladesh faces a tariff of around 18 percent, which could increase to 20 percent if its consultations with the Trump administration fail, he said.



Cambodia, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia are also facing tariffs of 18 percent, with a fallback rate of 25 percent if their negotiations fail.

Vietnam faces a 20 percent tariff, with a fallback rate of 25 percent, Chadha said.

The tariffs are scheduled to come into effect in January 2027, while negotiations are still underway. "Since a lot of things are still dynamic, we will have to wait and watch how the situation evolves," Chadha added.

"But if our competitors end up with lower tariffs than India, there is significant concern," he said.



He noted that Indian exporters are currently performing well in the US market, with engineering goods exports to the country registering a 61 percent year-on-year growth in October 2026.