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EBRD provides $25 million loan to Tashkent Pipe Plant for modernization project

Tuesday, 23 June 2026 11:49:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has announced that it has agreed to provide a $25 million loan to Uzbekistan's Tashkent Pipe Plant (TPP) to support the company's modernization program and strengthen its production capabilities.

According to the statement, the financing will help the steel pipe producer improve operational efficiency, expand production of higher-value products and enhance its environmental performance.

Funding to support modernization efforts

The loan will be used to finance investments aimed at modernizing TPP’s production facilities. The project includes the installation of new equipment and technologies intended to improve manufacturing efficiency and product quality while reducing energy consumption. The EBRD stated that the investment will support the company's transition toward more advanced steel pipe production.

A key objective of the project is to improve energy efficiency across the company's operations. According to the statement, the modernization program is expected to reduce energy use and contribute to lower greenhouse gas emissions associated with production activities.

The bank said the project aligns with its broader efforts to support sustainable industrial development and decarbonization initiatives in the region.

The financing is expected to help Tashkent Pipe Plant increase production of higher-value steel pipe products for domestic and export markets.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Uzbekistan Asia Steelmaking 

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