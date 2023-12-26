﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

EBRD and TSKB to support Turkish casting company Kutes’ sustainability efforts

Tuesday, 26 December 2023 11:18:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey-based development and investment bank Türkiye Sınai Kalkınma Bankası (TSKB) will lend €15.4 million to Turkish metal casting company Kutes in order to support its investment in solar energy and sustainability efforts through a risk-sharing agreement with The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

According to its statement, EBRD will undertake 50 percent of TSKB’s credit risk on the transaction. With the support of the loan, Kutes will build 26-megawatt solar power plants in Kırklareli and Edirne. The project will meet the energy requirements of the company’s casting plant and reduce its electricity consumption by more than 80 percent.

The risk-sharing agreement is one of three core financial instruments of the EBRD’s Small Business Initiative, which is dedicated to supporting and developing local private companies.


Tags: Turkey Europe Investments 

Similar articles

ÇİB: Turkey becomes net importer for the first time since 2015

20 Dec | Steel News

Turkey’s Tatmetal to build solar power plant in Karabuk

08 Dec | Steel News

Turkey’s Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii plans to build solar power plant in Malatya

30 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s Koç Holding drops plans for EV battery plant

21 Nov | Steel News

Ford Otosan commences modernized Yeniköy plant

08 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s Kroman Çelik to build slag recycling facility in Kocaeli

07 Nov | Steel News

Hasçelik to begin €200 million investment this year

26 Oct | Steel News

Turkey’s Kardemir aims to produce 3.5 million mt of steel in 2023

11 Oct | Steel News

Turkey’s Çemtaş to build solar power plant in Kars

05 Oct | Steel News

Turkey’s Habaş gets environmental approval for hot rolling mill project in Izmir

11 Sep | Steel News