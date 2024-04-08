Turkey’s Kardemir creates transportation subsidiary

Monday, 08 April 2024 11:32:50 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkish integrated long steel producer Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (Kardemir) has announced that it has created a wholly-owned subsidiary under the name of KARLİMTAŞ KARDEMİR Liman İşletmeciliği ve Taşımacılık Anonim Şirketi, with a capital of TRY 200 million, within the scope of its investment plan.

According to the statement, the subsidiary in question will carry out activities domestically and internationally and will engage in railway, road, maritime and air transport, focusing on freight transportation, as well as additional activities aimed at or related to the abovementioned purposes.