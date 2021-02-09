EAEC launches AD reinvestigation against steel pipes from Ukraine

Tuesday, 09 February 2021 17:35:55 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Department of Internal Market Protection of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EAEC) has announced that it has decided to start a new antidumping investigation due to the approaching expiry of the antidumping duties on certain types of steel pipes from Ukraine.

The products in question include casing strings and tubings, pipes for oil and gas extraction and, in particular, general-purpose pipes with diameter up to 820 mm, SteelOrbis has learned.



The launch of the reinvestigation follows the results of the considered application submitted on behalf of the main pipe producers in the Eurasian Economic Union, including Chelyabinsk Tube Rolling Plant, Pervouralsk Novotrubny Plant, Volzhsky Pipe Plant, Seversky Pipe Plant, Sinarsky Pipe Plant, Taganrog Metallurgical Plant, TMK-KPV, Vyksa Metallurgical Plant, and TMK-Kaztrubprom. Under the scope of the reinvestigation, the commission will collect and analyze information as a case study for resumption of dumping of imports and causing damage to the EAEU economy unless the measure is imposed.



“In general, aiming to eliminate unfair competition, the antidumping measure takes into consideration the interests of producers and consumers of the Union and, consequently, contributes to the stable performance of the pipe market in the EAEU. Taking into account the ongoing threat of dumping, the ongoing investigation will assess the threat of renewed damage to producers. In case of a confirmed threat, the decision based on the results of our work will allow us to maintain the stability in the pipe products’ market,” Andrey Slepnev, member of the Board for Trade at the EEC, stated.



Initially, the antidumping duties on ex-Ukraine pipes were imposed on June 22, 2011, being extended on June 22, 2016.