Dillinger to supply monopile foundations to two offshore wind farms in Germany

German steel plate producer Dillinger Group has announced that its wind turbine builder subsidiary Steelwind Nordenham will supply 66 monopile foundations which are up to 100 meters long and weigh around 1,200 tonnes to Danish energy group Ørsted.

The foundations will be used for the construction of the offshore wind farms Gode Wind 3 and Borkum Riffgrund 3 in Germany.

The offshore wind farms Gode Wind 3 and Borkum Riffgrund 3 are expected to become fully operational by 2024 and 2025. Construction is scheduled to start in summer 2023.