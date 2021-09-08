﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Dillinger to supply monopile foundations to two offshore wind farms in Germany

Wednesday, 08 September 2021 12:19:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

German steel plate producer Dillinger Group has announced that its wind turbine builder subsidiary Steelwind Nordenham will supply 66 monopile foundations which are up to 100 meters long and weigh around 1,200 tonnes to Danish energy group Ørsted.

The foundations will be used for the construction of the offshore wind farms Gode Wind 3 and Borkum Riffgrund 3 in Germany.

The offshore wind farms Gode Wind 3 and Borkum Riffgrund 3 are expected to become fully operational by 2024 and 2025. Construction is scheduled to start in summer 2023.


Tags: Germany  European Union  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

09 Sep

ArcelorMittal to get government funding to build hydrogen-based DRI plant in Germany
27 Aug

German iron ore import prices up 7.4 percent in July from June
25 Aug

Thyssenkrupp to receive government fund for project promoting use of scrap
24 Aug

German crude steel output increases by 18.8 percent in January-July
24 Aug

Thyssenkrupp orders electric strip annealing and insulating line for Bochum site