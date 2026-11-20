Fatih Gökçe, Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) of Turkish steelmaker Diler Demir Çelik Group, said the steel industry cannot achieve its 2050 objectives through incremental operational improvements alone, calling for technology transformation, greater energy efficiency and engineering solutions tailored to individual plants.

Speaking during a presentation titled “Energy Efficiency and Emissions Reduction in the Iron and Steel Industry” at the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Turkey, Gökçe emphasized that investment decisions taken today will shape future steel production.

Gökçe said achieving lasting carbon emissions reductions requires action beyond optimizing existing processes. Transforming production technologies, managing energy more efficiently and maximizing the value obtained from raw materials were identified as priorities for the sector.

Accurate measurement essential to reducing energy losses

A significant proportion of energy at iron and steel facilities is lost without contributing directly to production, Gökçe stated. These losses can reach up to 70 percent in motor systems in particular, he noted.

Opportunities for improvement extend from equipment efficiency to energy distribution infrastructure. Accurately identifying where losses occur and determining their magnitude is the first and most critical step toward reducing energy consumption, he said.

EAF technology choices must reflect individual plant conditions

Numerous technologies are available to reduce energy consumption in electric arc furnaces (EAFs), but a single solution cannot suit every facility, Gökçe emphasized. Technology selection must reflect each plant's operating conditions and production structure.

Combustion efficiency, oxygen use and precise process control offer significant opportunities to improve EAF operations, he said, stressing that the green transition requires sound engineering and operational discipline based on data.