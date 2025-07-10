PASID: Turkey gains export advantage in EU with EAF steelmaking

Barış Yılmaz, a member of the Turkey’s Stainless Industrialists and Business Association (PASİD) and general manager of Komtrade Stainless Steel, has delivered a comprehensive presentation at the Steel Industry Supply Chain International Forum in Taiwan on the production capabilities of Turkey’s steel and stainless steel industries, as well as the country’s green transformation efforts under the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), emphasizing that Turkey is above the global average in low-carbon steel production, which gives the country a competitive edge in markets with strict environmental policies such as the EU.

Stating that Turkey will pay less carbon tax under the CBAM with its production structure and planned green transformation initiatives, Mr. Yılmaz said, “With proper planning, Turkey can become one of the fastest countries in reducing carbon emissions worldwide.”

In Turkey, 70 percent of steel production is based on electric arc furnaces. This rate is above the global average and results in lower carbon emissions. According to Yılmaz, this production structure distinguishes Turkey from countries like South Korea and Vietnam, where only 25 percent and 10 percent of steel production is based on electric arc furnaces, respectively.