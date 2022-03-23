Czech Republic’s steel output, exports and imports rise in 2021

Wednesday, 23 March 2022 16:33:18 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Czech Steel Union (Ocelarskaunie) has published data on steel production and trade in the Czech Republic in 2021.

Last year, the country produced 4.7 million mt of crude steel, up by 8.7 percent year on year. In 2021, the Czech Republic’s production was able to offset losses from 2020 due to a huge increase in demand in the first half of the year.

In 2021, the Czech Republic produced 3.1 million mt of long products and 1.1 million mt of flat products, while the country’s pipe production rose by two percent year on year to 405,000 mt.

The country’s steel imports last year reached an all-time high of 8.3 million mt, with a value of CZK 182.3 billion ($8.13 billion). In 2021, steel exports of the country increased to 4.9 million mt with a value of CZK 122.6 billion ($5.46 billion). EU member states remain key markets for the Czech Republic’s steel exports, especially Poland, Germany and Slovakia.