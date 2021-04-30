﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

CSN to raise steel prices in May for the fourth time this year

Friday, 30 April 2021 18:46:51 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) will raise steel prices, effectively in May, for the fourth time this year, a media report from Estadao said this week.

CSN will increase CRC prices in about 18 percent. Zinc-coated, galvalume and pre-coated steel prices will increase another 16.5 percent in May. HRC prices will increase about 16 percent.

The price hikes, the fourth in the year, are due to the appreciated USD over the BRL, and to the increased steel prices in the export market, said Luis Fernando Martinez, commercial vice-president at CSN.

CSN first increased steel prices in about 15 percent in January, then 15 percent in February, and more recently, another 10 percent in April.


Tags: South America  Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN)  Brazil  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

30  Apr

CSN CEO bullish about prospects for iron ore company
29  Apr

CSN swings back to profit in Q1
26  Apr

Usiminas unveils steel sales volume expectations for Q2
22  Apr

Gerdau resuming Araucaria mill by H2 this year
19  Apr

CSN iron ore activities not impacted by provisional port terminal halt