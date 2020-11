Friday, 20 November 2020 20:52:36 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) said late this week it resumed its No. 2 blast furnace located at its Presidente Vargas mill in the city of Volta Redonda, in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

CSN said the equipment has a 1.5 million mt/year capacity. Production was halted at the furnace in May this year, and the company said the restart aims to help increase steel output in order to meet growing steel demand in the domestic market.