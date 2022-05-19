CSN responds to “ultimatum” from union workers

Thursday, 19 May 2022 21:17:47 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Luiz Paulo Barreto, institutional director of the Brazilian steel producer CSN, was quoted by the local press as saying that the metalworker’s union of the south of Rio de Janeiro is negatively affecting the negotiation between CSN and its workers.

According to Barreto, the union is encouraging the workers to reject CSN’s proposals without the proper evaluation.

He added that the union is using the negotiations of the annual readjustment of salaries as a platform for a political campaign, with losses for the workers that remain without readjustment for their salaries.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, CSN has already submitted three proposals to the workers, one of which rejected without being submitted by the union to the workers. As CSN did not return to negotiations after the third proposal, the union sent an ultimatum to the company, threatening with a full stoppage of the workers.