CSN investing $1.0 billion in ESG related projects

Monday, 29 August 2022 19:58:25 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian steel and iron ore producer CSN is investing around $1.0 billion through 2030, in projects related to the reduction of greenhouse effect emissions in the operation of its plants.

According to sustainability director Helena Brennand Guerra, as quoted by the local newspaper Valor Economico, the company innovation arm, CSN Inova, is investing in two start-ups companies linked to the low-cost production of green hydrogen.

The selection of these two companies was made from a total of one hundred companies evaluated. According to Guerra, the first of such projects will operate in the company plant located in the southern state of Parana.

She added that the environmental agenda is a journey of technological challenges and a race against time, chiefly for a company, such as CSN, producing flat steel products in blast furnaces, with energy obtained from coke produced from metallurgical coal.