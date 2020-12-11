﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

CSN expects mining IPO to launch by February 2021

Friday, 11 December 2020 19:11:57 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) expects to launch an initial public offering (IPO) of its iron ore business by February 2021, according to company CEO Benjamin Steinbruch. The executive said the company is working to make the IPO happen as soon as possible.

Steinbruch told newspaper Valor that lack of information about the company’s data and the expectation of a better year in 2021 made CSN postpone the IPO plans. CSN first eyed the IPO for December this year.

CSN has been trying to disinvest and raise capital from a number of businesses, as a way to reduce debt.


Tags: South America  Brazil  Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN)  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

10  Dec

Vale sells 8 percent of logistics company VLI to BNDES
08  Dec

CSN expects improved domestic market in 2021
08  Dec

Brazilian court suspends decision allowing MMX to take over iron ore mine
03  Dec

CSN and Usiminas increase steel prices between 10.2 and 12 percent
20  Nov

CSN resumes No. 2 blast furnace