CSN expects improved domestic market in 2021

Tuesday, 08 December 2020 21:18:38 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) expects an improved domestic market in 2021, a top executive told news media Valor. According to Luis Fernando Martinez, commercial director at CSN, the company has about 1 million mt of steel in orders to be fulfilled until April next year.

Additionally, apparent steel consumption in Brazil should increase 12 percent in 2021, as compared to 2020, he said. According to the latest estimate unveiled in October by IABr, the Brazilian steel association, apparent steel consumption in 2020 is expected to reach 19.9 million mt. Martinez estimated flat steel sales in 2021 should increase 12 percent, year-over-year.


