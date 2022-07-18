CSN announces emergency measures to control air pollution in Volta Redonda

Monday, 18 July 2022 18:17:46 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

In an answer to the complaints of the mayor of Volta Redonda, as reported last week by SteelOrbis, Brazilian steel and iron ore producer CSN announced six emergency measures to control the air pollution in the city, where the steel plant of the company is located.

According to Antonio Francisco Neto, the mayor, the city is suffering from black dust emitted by the plant, in levels never seen before.

The emergency measures adopted by CSN are the following:

Doubling the number of sweeping machines around the sintering operations.

Increasing by 25 percent the staff dedicated to industrial cleaning in the sintering and adjacent areas.

Doubling of the number of sprinkler trucks all over the plant.

Speeding up the repair of silos in the sintering area to reduce the loss of materials.

Bringing forward the repair of the sintering line number four.

Commissioning of a company for the maintenance of precipitators of three sintering lines, before their substitution scheduled for August 2024.

According to CSN, the company invested in environmental issues $80 million in 2020 and $101 million in 2021, having plans to invest an additional $300 million through 2024.