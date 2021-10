Monday, 11 October 2021 10:52:32 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian rating agency Crisil Ratings Limited has upgraded the short-term borrowings rating of Indian steelmaker Jindal Stainless Limited to ‘Crisil A+’ from ‘Crisil A’, a company statement said on Monday, October 11.

The rating agency has also reaffirmed the company’s long-term borrowings rating as “Crisil A+/Stable’, the statement said.