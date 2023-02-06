CPCA: Operating revenue of China’s vehicle industry up 6.8% in 2022

Monday, 06 February 2023 11:09:09 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The operating revenue of China’s vehicle industry amounted to RMB 9.29 trillion ($1.4 trillion) in 2022, up 6.8 percent year on year, while its production costs totaled RMB 7.9833 trillion ($1.2 trillion) in the given year, up 7.0 percent year on year, though its gross profit reached RMB 532 billion ($78.5 billion), up 1.0 percent year on year, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Cui Dongshu, secretary general of the CPCA, stated that the overall profitability of China’s auto industry in 2022 was not strong, with the return on sales standing at 5.7 percent, down significantly compared to previous years.