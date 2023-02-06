﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

CPCA: Operating revenue of China’s vehicle industry up 6.8% in 2022

Monday, 06 February 2023 11:09:09 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The operating revenue of China’s vehicle industry amounted to RMB 9.29 trillion ($1.4 trillion) in 2022, up 6.8 percent year on year, while its production costs totaled RMB 7.9833 trillion ($1.2 trillion) in the given year, up 7.0 percent year on year, though its gross profit reached RMB 532 billion ($78.5 billion), up 1.0 percent year on year, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Cui Dongshu, secretary general of the CPCA, stated that the overall profitability of China’s auto industry in 2022 was not strong, with the return on sales standing at 5.7 percent, down significantly compared to previous years.


Tags: China Far East Automotive 

Similar articles

CPCA: Wholesale sales of new energy vehicles to total 410,000 units in Jan

06 Feb | Steel News

China’s MOC to stabilize and expand auto consumption

03 Feb | Steel News

China Auto Dealer Inventory Warning Index rises to 61.8 percent in Jan

03 Feb | Steel News

Annual new energy vehicle output in Zhejiang to exceed 1.2 million units by 2025

30 Jan | Steel News

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales down 34.6 percent in Jan

30 Jan | Steel News

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales down 21% on Jan 1-15

19 Jan | Steel News

CPCA: China’s vehicle retail sales down 23% in the first week of Jan

13 Jan | Steel News

CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales up 9.7 percent in December

13 Jan | Steel News

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales rise by 3% in December

11 Jan | Steel News

CAAM: Auto vehicle sales in China estimated at 2.455 million units in Dec

06 Jan | Steel News