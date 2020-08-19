CPCA: China’s vehicle wholesale sales up 9% in July

Wednesday, 19 August 2020 12:02:20 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Passenger vehicle wholesale sales in China in July this year reached 1.63 million units, increasing by 9 percent year on year, which was the highest positive growth in this year, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Meanwhile, passenger vehicle wholesale sales in the January-July period of the current year amounted to 9.343 million units, down 18.4 percent year on year, 4.0 percentage points slower than the declining pace recorded in the first half this year, signaling the improvement in passenger vehicle market.