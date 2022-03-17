CPCA: China’s vehicle retail sales up three percent on March 7-13

Thursday, 17 March 2022 12:13:31 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China reached 46,000 units in the second week of March (March 7-13), up three percent year on year, while rising by 75 percent compared to the average level in the first and second weeks of February, signaling that demand from users improved in the given period, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales had reached 37,000 units in the first week of March (March 1-6), down 13 percent year on year.