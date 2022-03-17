﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

CPCA: China’s vehicle retail sales up three percent on March 7-13

Thursday, 17 March 2022 12:13:31 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China reached 46,000 units in the second week of March (March 7-13), up three percent year on year, while rising by 75 percent compared to the average level in the first and second weeks of February, signaling that demand from users improved in the given period, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales had reached 37,000 units in the first week of March (March 1-6), down 13 percent year on year.


Tags: China  Far East  automotive 

Similar articles

14 Mar

CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales up 18.7 percent in February
14 Mar

CPCA: China’s vehicle retail sales down 13 percent on March 1-6
10 Mar

CPCA: China’s new energy passenger vehicle retail sales up 180.5% in Feb
09 Mar

CPCA: China’s vehicle retail sales up 4.2 percent in February
09 Mar

Heavy truck sales in China down 53 percent in February
08 Mar

China’s auto vehicle exports up in Jan-Feb, home appliances and ships down
04 Mar

CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales down 34.2 percent in February
28 Feb

More Chinese vehicle producers to increase investments in NEVs
21 Feb

CAAM: China's auto vehicle output down 16.7% in Jan from Dec, up slightly y-o-y
17 Feb

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales down 33% in Feb 1-13