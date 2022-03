Wednesday, 09 March 2022 11:45:54 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China reached 1.246 million units in February, up 4.2 percent year on year, while down 40 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the first two months this year, passenger vehicle retail sales amounted to 3.324 million units, decreasing by 60,000 units year on year.

Repeated outbreaks of the Covid-19 pandemic in autumn and winter have caused many families to buy their own vehicles, to ensure safer travel.