Friday, 19 August 2022 12:13:15 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China reached 47,268 units in the second week of August (August 8-14), up 25 percent year on year, while rising by 16 percent month on month, signaling an improved performance in the vehicle market in August, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 615,000 units during the August 1-14 period, up 23 percent year on year, while rising by five percent month on month.