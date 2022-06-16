CPCA: China’s vehicle retail sales up 25% in June 6-12

Thursday, 16 June 2022 10:57:41 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 50,000 units in the second week of June (June 6-12), up 25 percent year on year, while rising by 54 percent month on month, reflecting improved demand for vehicles improved gradually, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the June 1-12 period, passenger vehicle retail sales reached 519,000 mt, up 14 percent year on year, while increasing by 35 percent month on month. The CPCA stated that the stimulus policy of reducing vehicle purchase taxes has been effective.