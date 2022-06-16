﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

CPCA: China’s vehicle retail sales up 25% in June 6-12

Thursday, 16 June 2022 10:57:41 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 50,000 units in the second week of June (June 6-12), up 25 percent year on year, while rising by 54 percent month on month, reflecting improved demand for vehicles improved gradually, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the June 1-12 period, passenger vehicle retail sales reached 519,000 mt, up 14 percent year on year, while increasing by 35 percent month on month. The CPCA stated that the stimulus policy of reducing vehicle purchase taxes has been effective.


Tags: China Far East Automotive 

Similar articles

CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales up by 57.6 percent in May

14 Jun | Steel News

China’s vehicle output and sales expected to rise by 10% in June

10 Jun | Steel News

CPCA: China’s vehicle retail sales down five percent in June 1-5

09 Jun | Steel News

CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales fall by 17.06 percent in May

06 Jun | Steel News

China’s stimulus to boost vehicle sales by two million units in 2022

02 Jun | Steel News

China’s vehicle imports down two percent in January-April

30 May | Steel News

CPCA: China’s vehicle retail sales down six percent in May 16-22

26 May | Steel News

CPCA: China’s vehicle retail sales likely to fall by 19 percent in May

25 May | Steel News

CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales decline by 47.1 percent in April

12 May | Steel News

China exports 847,000 motor vehicles in January-April

10 May | Steel News