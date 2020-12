Friday, 18 December 2020 11:59:32 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China are expected to reach 2.315 million units in December, up 7.9 percent year on year, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

For the full year of 2020, passenger vehicle retail sales are foreseen to amount to 19.317 million units, down 6.6 percent year on year.