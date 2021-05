Friday, 21 May 2021 13:57:29 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China are expected to reach 1.66 million units in May this year, up 3.3 percent year on year, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Amid manufacturers’ active production deployment and other effective measures, the impact of the previous shortage of chips on passenger vehicle sales is continuing to ease, though the extent of the recovery of normal production and supply need to be observed.