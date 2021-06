Friday, 25 June 2021 10:09:07 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China are expected to total 1.58 million units in June this year, down 4.8 percent year on year, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

The negative impact of chip shortages on sales will likely ease to some extent in the third quarter of the current year, though there may be risks of delays in sales to buyers.