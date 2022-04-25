﻿
CPCA: China’s vehicle retail sales expected to fall by 31.9% in April

Monday, 25 April 2022 10:33:57 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China are expected to indicate a year-on-year decline of 31.9 percent in April to 1.1 million units, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

The average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in the first week (April 1-10) and the second week (April 11-17) of the month indicated year-on-year declines of 32 percent and 39 percent, respectively, amid the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in the third week (April 18-24) will likely indicate a smaller year-on-year drop amid production resumption, with a year-on-year fall of 35 percent expected, while in the fourth week (April 25-30) average daily passenger vehicle retail sales are expected to indicate a year-on-year decrease of 26 percent.


