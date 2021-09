Wednesday, 22 September 2021 12:09:20 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The passenger vehicle retails sales are expected to reach 1.58 million units in September, down 17.4 percent year on year, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

At present, China’s economic development is still resilient. According to CPCA, the current pandemic at home and abroad has resulted in a serious shortage of supply for chips, which will affect the vehicle market.