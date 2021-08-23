CPCA: China’s vehicle retail sales expect to decline by 9 percent in August

Monday, 23 August 2021 11:49:54 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The passenger vehicle retails sales are expected to reach 1.55 million units in August, down nine percent year on year, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

According to CPCA, under the impact of all kinds of emergencies, the performance of the vehicle market may not be as expected earlier.

For instance, the supply shortage of chips and floods in July have hit the market. As for August, the control measures amid the worsening Covid-19 pandemic will negatively affect the vehicle market.