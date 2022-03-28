﻿
CPCA: China’s vehicle retail sales estimated to fall 10% in March 22-28

Monday, 28 March 2022 13:32:01 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China’s average daily passenger vehicle retail sales are expected to indicate a year-on-year decline of 10 percent in the fourth week of March (March 22-28), according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Total passenger vehicle retail sales in March are expected to reach 1.58 million units.

The average daily passenger vehicle retail sales decreased by 13 percent, rose by three percent and decreased by 29 percent year on year, respectively, in the first, second and third weeks of March. 

The strict control measures amid the worsening of the Covid-19 pandemic in many regions of China negatively affected the retail sales of passenger vehicles.


