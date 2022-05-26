CPCA: China’s vehicle retail sales down six percent in May 16-22

Thursday, 26 May 2022 12:15:40 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The average daily passenger vehicle retail sales amounted to 42,000 units in the third week of May (May 16-22), down six percent year on year, while up 47 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

The average daily passenger vehicle retail sales came to 32,000 units and 33,000 units in the first and the second weeks of May (May 1-8; May 9-15), down 21 percent and down 22 percent year on year, respectively, signaling the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in many regions of China.

In the May 1-22 period, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 780,000 mt, down 16 percent year on year, while up 34 percent month on month, signaling a gradual improvement in performance.

However, due to the pandemic and related restriction measures, citizens’ incomes decreased, which will negatively affect the demand for vehicles. Many regions in the country have issued policies to stimulate vehicle consumption, which will likely exert a positive impact on the vehicle market in the coming period.