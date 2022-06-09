﻿
CPCA: China’s vehicle retail sales down five percent in June 1-5

Thursday, 09 June 2022 11:38:59 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 34,000 units in the first week of June (June 1-5), down five percent year on year, while up six percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China had totaled 32,000 units, 33,000 units, 42,000 units and 64,000 units in the first, second, third and fourth weeks of May (May 1-8; May 9-15, May 16-22, May 23-31), down 21 percent, down 22 percent, down 6.0 percent and down 18 percent year on year, respectively, signaling the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in many regions of China.

In the month of May, total passenger vehicle retail sales in China reached 1.354 million mt, down 17 percent year on year, while up 30 percent month on month.

In the June 1-5 period, the passenger vehicle retail sales reached 168,000 mt, down 5.0 percent year on year, up 6.0 percent month on month, though down 47 percent week on week.


