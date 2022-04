Thursday, 28 April 2022 12:06:08 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 30,000 units in the third week of April (18-24), down 46 percent year on year, while down 20 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

The average daily passenger vehicle retail sales amounted to 27,000 units in the second week of April (11-17), down 39 percent year on year, while down 33 percent month on month, reflecting the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in many regions of China.