CPCA: China’s vehicle retail sales down 39% in April 11-17

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 27,000 units in the second week of April (April 11-17), down 39 percent year on year, while down 33 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).
The Covid-19 pandemic saw an upward surge in China in mid-March, exerting a negative impact on the passenger vehicle market.
Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China had totaled 25,000 units in the first week of April (April 1-10), down 32 percent year on year.