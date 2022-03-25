CPCA: China’s vehicle retail sales down 25 percent in March 14-20

Friday, 25 March 2022 10:52:41 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 35,000 units in the third week of March (March 14-20) this year, down 29 percent year on year, while down 25 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Due to the worsening Covid-19 pandemic in many regions, China implemented strict control measures, including lockdowns in some cities, resulting in suspension of consumption by downstream users, and so retail sales of passenger vehicles indicated big declines in the given period.

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China totaled 46,000 units and 37,000 units in the first week (March 1-6) and second week (March 7-13) of March, down 13 percent and up 3 percent year on year, respectively.