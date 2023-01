Friday, 13 January 2023 11:15:08 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China totaled 360,000 units in the first week of January (January 1-8), down 23 percent year on year, while up seven percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Passenger vehicle wholesale sales in China came to 327,000 units in the given period, down 23 percent year on year, while up three percent month on month.