CPCA: China’s vehicle retail sales down 13 percent on March 1-6

Monday, 14 March 2022 11:22:05 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The average daily passenger vehicle retails sales reached 37,000 units in the first week of March (March 1-6), down 13 percent year on year, while up 42 percent compared to the average level in the first and second weeks of February, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Total passenger vehicle retails sales reached 223,000 units in the first week of March (March 1-6), down 13 percent year on year, while down 49 percent week on week. The worsening Covid-19 pandemic in China had a negative impact on the figures.