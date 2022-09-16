﻿
English
CPCA: China’s vehicle retail sales down 11 percent in the first week of Sept

Friday, 16 September 2022 09:47:51 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The average daily passenger vehicle retail sales amounted to 39,000 units in the first week of September (September 1-12), almost remaining stable year on year, while down 11 percent month on month, signaling the lockdown in some regions of China due to the Covid-19 pandemic negatively affecting the vehicle market, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the September 1-12 period, the passenger vehicle retail sales reached 462,000 mt, moving sideways year on year, while down 11 percent month on month.

CPCA stated that the controlling measures against the Covid-19 pandemic amid the repeated outbreaks of pandemic in China have negatively affected the vehicle market in the given period.


