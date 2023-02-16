CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 46% on Feb 1-12

Thursday, 16 February 2023 11:26:28 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China reached 464,000 units in the February 1-12 period this year, up 46 percent year on year, while down 18 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Passenger vehicle wholesale sales amounted to 425,000 units in the February 1-12 period, up 27.0 percent year on year, while down 18.0 percent month on month.

In the current year up to February 12, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 1.757 million units, down 27 percent year on year, while passenger vehicle wholesale sales came to 1.874 million units, down 25 percent year on year.

New energy vehicle retail sales in China totaled 114,000 units in the February 1-12 period this year, up 106 percent year on year, while down 18 percent month on month. In the current year up to February 12, NEV retail sales in China amounted to 445,000 units, up nine percent year on year.

According to the CPCA, passenger sales in China in February will see significant improvements following the long holiday and the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.