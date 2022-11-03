CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 35 percent in Oct 24-31

Thursday, 03 November 2022 14:32:08 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China reached 841,000 units in the October 24-31 period this year, up 35 percent year on year, while down eight percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Meanwhile, in the October 24-31 period, wholesale passenger vehicles sales reached 1.075 million units, up 17 percent year on year and down six percent month on month.

In the October 1-31 period of the current year, passenger vehicle retail sales amounted to 1.905 million units, up 11 percent year on year, while down one percent month on month, and wholesale passenger vehicle sales totaled 2.262 million units, up 15 percent year on year, while down one percent month on month.