Thursday, 04 February 2021 14:30:00 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China reached 66,000 units in January, up 25 percent year on year, while down five percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

The CPCA stated that the strengthening of anti-epidemic measures ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday (February 11-17) will slow down demand for passenger vehicles, while retail sales will still indicate a rebounding trend ahead of the long holiday.