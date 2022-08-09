CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 20.4 percent in July

Tuesday, 09 August 2022 12:15:54 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 1.818 million units in July this year, up 20.4 percent year on year - the second highest year-on-year growth in the past ten years, while down 6.5 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the January-July period, passenger vehicle retail sales totaled 11.079 million units, down 3.5 percent year on year, though a rise of 680,000 units year on year was observed in the June-July period, which contributed significantly to the sales figures.