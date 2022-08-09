﻿
CPCA: China's passenger vehicle retail sales up 20.4 percent in July

Tuesday, 09 August 2022
       

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 1.818 million units in July this year, up 20.4 percent year on year - the second highest year-on-year growth in the past ten years, while down 6.5 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the January-July period, passenger vehicle retail sales totaled 11.079 million units, down 3.5 percent year on year, though a rise of 680,000 units year on year was observed in the June-July period, which contributed significantly to the sales figures.


