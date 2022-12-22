CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 18 percent in Dec 12-18

Thursday, 22 December 2022 10:40:05 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s passenger vehicle retail sales reached 542,000 units in the December 12-18 period this year, up 18.0 percent year on year, while rising by 56 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Passenger vehicle wholesale sales in China amounted to 479,000 units in the given period, down 5.0 percent year on year, while up 27.0 percent month on month.

In the December 1-18 period, passenger vehicle retail sales amounted to 1.041 million units, up 6.0 percent year on year, while rising by 36 percent month on month. In the given period, passenger vehicle wholesale sales amounted to 946,000 units, down 15 percent year on year, while up 15 percent month on month.